Pleasant afternoons to end the year

25 WEATHER — Although tomorrow morning will once again be below freezing, we should enjoy a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs for Saturday should be in the mid-60s under a lot of sun. Sunday could be just a little warmer with highs in the upper-60s. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s as the new year strikes. Those nice temperatures from the weekend will not last into New Year's Day, however. A cold front will be actively moving into the area as 2024 begins.

This will place highs in the upper-40s and low-50s for Monday. Similar numbers are expected throughout the week. Our next chance of rain is speeding up a bit, and it now looks like Tuesday may be the wetter day as opposed to Wednesday. More opportunities of rain are on the horizon. Next Friday could also bring along some wet weather. Temperatures should stay out of frozen precip territory.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather