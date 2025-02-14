Plans best spent indoors for Valentine's Day

25 WEATHER — Although we don't have the wind chills this morning like we did yesterday, the temperatures are still quite cold, starting out in the 30s. Cloud cover will be persistent, and I think that is going to play a big part in how much (or how little) we warm up. Despite a lot of data saying otherwise, I am forecasting highs in the upper-40s today. Everything will be change drastically tomorrow as sunshine will break out with a southwesterly wind, pushing us into the 70s.

There may be some showers and thunderstorms in our eastern counties tomorrow afternoon, but I don't think much will come of those. Another sharp drop is expected Saturday night as temperatures tumble once again into the 30s. We'll have highs in the upper-40s for Sunday with plenty of sun. Data still paints a very cold picture for next Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. While that is plenty cold, the moisture level looks very low right now, and as such is not very conducive to wintry weather.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather