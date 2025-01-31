Picture-perfect weather for the weekend

25 WEATHER — There may be some patchy fog to start out tomorrow, mainly east of Interstate 35. That won't be around too long, and we'll have plenty of sun for the rest of the day. In fact, there should be nothing but sun throughout the whole weekend. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper-60s to low-70s. Everyone should be in the mid-70s on Sunday. Slowly, our mornings will get warmer as well. Morning lows will be in the 60s by Tuesday.

The middle of the week will be characterized by highs in the 70s with a little bit more cloud cover. Things will turn mostly cloudy beginning on Thursday, and there may be a couple sprinkles during that time. Rain could also be around going into next weekend. Somewhere around there could be our next cooldown. I have the change happening next Sunday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather