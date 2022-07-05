Persistent Heat Continues, May Challenge Weekend Records

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you enjoyed your Independence Day, and were able to celebrate responsibly. Unfortunately, dry and hot weather looks to continue as we head through this week. Highs today will climb to or just above the Century mark. It doesn't look like temperatures will fall below that level for the next 10 days or beyond.

High pressure will continue to build, and as that happens, we will see temperatures continue to climb. By the weekend, we could be dealing with record heat as highs climb above 105° in spots. There are some signs that the pattern could break down next week, but that's a lot to hope for in the middle of July. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather