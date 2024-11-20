Patchy frost possible tonight with lows in the 30s

25 WEATHER — A cooler and much drier air mass has settled into Central Texas. This will set the stage for some chilly air tonight with light winds and clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could get close to freezing, especially in low lying areas. We may also see some patchy frost here and there as well. Sunshine will quickly warm us up Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Lows will fall into the mid 30s once again Thursday night into Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies will warm us into the upper 60s to near 70° Friday afternoon, and it continues to get warmer from there. Highs Friday, with breezy south winds, will climb back into the mid 70s. We aren't done warming because Sunday's southwest winds should get us up into the low to mid 80s! It will be a good weekend to get those holiday decorations up!

Next week is all about timing of cold fronts. The models are having a hard time with timing and placement of each front. Monday will likely start off warmer, but a cold front may move in that afternoon dropping us from the 70s into the 60s. The front will move back and forth Tuesday and Wednesday, so we could see a wide temperature range from north to south across Central Texas. The front should finally slam back through Thanksgiving Day. This will bring cooler weather going into next weekend.