Patchy Frost Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — Temperatures will be below normal tonight under mostly clear skies. As the wind dies down tonight, temperatures should drop into the mid 30s from Waco, north. We should see upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the area. If you have any tender plants you want to protect, you may want to do so across the northern parts of Central Texas tonight. It will be mostly sunny Tuesday as we quickly warm into the mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be slightly warmer than Tuesday in the upper 60s. We will see the mid 70s Thursday, along with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Right now it appears that most of the activity will not be that strong. A lot of it could occur in the morning with some clearing Thursday afternoon.

Friday into the weekend is looking decent. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. We can expect low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. Clouds will work back into the area Sunday into Monday of next week. That is when our next chance of rain will pay a visit to the area.