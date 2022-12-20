Patchy Dense Fog Tonight

25 WEATHER — You have one more day to enjoy some "warmer" weather!

Tonight will bring some patchy dense fog development with lows in the low 30s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

All eyes are on Thursday! An arctic air mass will arrive Thursday morning with falling temperatures all day Thursday. We should make it down into the teens and 20s areawide Thursday evening. North winds behind the front will be in the 25-35mph range with gusts of 40-50mph possible. Wind chills will fall into the 5 to -5° range.

Thursday night into Friday will be the coldest part of this event. Lows Friday morning will range from 9-16 across the area. Wind chills will likely still be below zero. Sunshine will help us out Friday, but we will only see the mid to upper 20s!

This air mass will modify some as we head into Christmas weekend. Lows will still be well below freezing in the mid teens Saturday and low 20s Christmas morning. Highs will be in the mid 30s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday. Stay warm!