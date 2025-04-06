Parts of Central Texas will experience a freeze tonight

25 WEATHER — Yesterday's Freeze Watch for Mills, San Saba, Hamilton and Lampasas Counties has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for tonight. Meanwhile, much of the rest of Central Texas has been added to a Frost Advisory. Areas out to the west should fall to 30 or 31 degrees overnight, while many others will drop to 33 to 35 degrees. At the very least, this will spell frost tonight (hence the advisory), so you'll want to take action to protect sensitive plants and vegetation.

Care will especially need to be taken in river valleys and low basins tonight, as these areas could fall below freezing even if you don't have a Freeze Warning in effect where you are. Hopefully the winds tonight will stay just breezy enough to prevent this from happening. We'll have plenty of sun tomorrow with highs reaching the upper-60s. In fact, there should be widespread sun through much of the week ahead. Highs will return to the 80s on Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather