Overnight storm chances through mid-week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a nice weekend, the weather will get a little more active through the middle of the week. Today should be dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs heading into the mid 80s. Humidity will increase thanks to southerly winds.

Our atmosphere is in what's called a "northwest flow" aloft. That means storms that form in the Panhandle and West Texas over the next few afternoons will head our way. Since they will be traversing a long range, they won't arrive until the overnight hours, and in a weakening state. This means not everyone will see them, but the chance will be there overnight for the next few days. Also, the energy from them can lead to some pop up afternoon showers. Bottom line: Keep the umbrella around for the next few days, it is possible you will need it at times.

The pattern will break down a bit this weekend bringing quieter conditions. Things could be more unsettled early next week.

