Overnight/morning rains lead to flooding in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prolific rain-makers have moved through Central Texas overnight into this morning leading to some areas seeing half a foot of rainfall. This will lead to swollen creeks and rivers today.

Good morning! It's been a busy overnight weather-wise in Central Texas as prolific rain producers moved over the area. Thankfully as of this morning, most of that is shifting east out of Central Texas, and we should see improvement through the day with only a few showers and storms possible. These won't be the same prolific rain-makers we saw, but could add insult to injury for some of our local rivers. Many rivers are at flood stage - including the Brazos, Leon, Navasota, Cowhouse Creek and the San Gabriel River. Do not cross low water crossings that are flooded or flooded roadways.

Temperature-wise, highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with high humidity hanging around. That may lead to some fog by morning, with more sunshine expected Friday, though an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. Highs will get into the low to mid 90s this weekend with a few showers and storms possible. Next week is looking drier with highs in the mid 90s, but with the extra humidity from the rainfall it will feel much hotter.

