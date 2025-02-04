Our spring-like weather continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are getting a nice reprieve from any winter-like weather here in Central Texas. It appears this pattern will continue for the rest of the week and on into the first half of the weekend. We may see some patchy fog tonight as a weak cold front stalls across the northern half of Central Texas. Lows will fall into the 50s from Waco, north and the 60s from Temple/Killeen, south. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, so that should keep highs in the upper 70s.

Even warmer weather is on tap for us Thursday through Saturday. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy each day with highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday and the mid 80s Saturday! This warm weather will come to an end Saturday night as a cold front slices into our area from the north.

Highs will settle back into the 50s Sunday with increasing clouds. This will lead to shower chances early next week with much cooler highs in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday.