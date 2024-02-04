Our next warm-up is in sight

25 WEATHER — The strongest winds have passed us but it should still be windy tonight and into tomorrow. We'll start out Monday fairly cloudy but more and more sun should appear as the day goes on. Temperatures will remain mild this week with the next few days staying in the 60s. A return to the 70s will briefly happen on Thursday, although a cloudier sky is expected by then.

After dipping into the 60s on Friday, Saturday should again be in the 70s. The weekend is when we will see our next decent chance of rain arrive. Some showers could be here as soon as Saturday, but a slightly better chance exists on Sunday. Still, none of this so far looks like a substantial rain, and the forecast for next weekend is subject to change. What does look more likely is that the weather will cool off a little for the following week, with next Monday dropping to the mid-50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather