Our eastern zones could see scattered thunderstorms for Sunday

25 WEATHER — Our weather will remain quiet through tonight as skies remain generally clear. Lows will drop into the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm up tomorrow, placing us in the 90s for most of the area. The northeast corner of Central Texas may stay in the 80s due to some rain in the area. Speaking of which, there is the chance of some scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly east of Interstate 35. These will be originating from DFW.

The Interstate 45 corridor may see a couple of severe storms with this, mainly for some large hail potential. I can't rule out a storm or two west of I-35 as well, but those chances are smaller. A brief storm may linger after dark on Sunday but everything should be quiet by early Monday morning. This will set us up for a week with highs in the 90s each day, with Thursday being the possible exception.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather