Our Above Normal Temperatures Continue

A Few Storms Possible This Weekend
Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 15:38:26-05

25 WEATHER — The December warmth continues! Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday under mostly cloudy skies. The weekend isn't looking too bad, but a few showers and storms will be possible from time to time as a weak front oozes into the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday ahead of the front. The front should make into the area Sunday, so it could be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

We are keeping an eye on a storm system next week. Right now it appears the best dynamics will be north and east of Central Texas, but this is still a few days out. Some severe weather is possible mainly in north and east Texas at this time. We will put a chance for a few scattered storms in late Monday into Tuesday as the system moves across our area.

After that moves through, cooler weather is slated Wednesday through Friday of next week.

