Only spotty thunderstorms expected through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Most places have avoided the rain today but some scattered thunderstorms have developed around the Brazos Valley. These should die down as the sun sets. Tomorrow will bring another chance for a few storms in the Brazos Valley as sea breeze action will be arriving once again. Perhaps one or two storms could wander into Central Texas. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Spotty thunderstorms shouldn't be an issue by Tuesday, and maybe Monday at the earliest. However, the heat and humidity is going to linger. Highs will top out between 90° and 94° for the next several days with varying degrees of cloud cover. With mugginess sticking around, there will likely be some afternoons with a heat index of 100° or more. Little change is expected going into next weekend as well. For now, the heat should be low enough to avoid heat advisories.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather