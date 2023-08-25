Only slim odds of rain in the future

25 WEATHER — Brutal afternoon heat has been the case once again with some places reaching 109° or more. Unfortunately this falls on the first day of high school football. Kickoff temperatures will be above 100°, so if you do plan on going to the games, have plenty of ways to stay hydrated. In the meantime, a few very small showers have been noted on radar, and these may continue to come and go over the course of the evening.

Chances for any kind of rain will get a little better on Sunday as a weak front heads our way from the north. It could be enough to develop a handful of showers and storms on Sunday and Monday over the region. It will not be nearly enough to move the needle on our drought, but some places may at least get damp. A wind change behind the front should be enough to drop highs into the upper-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather