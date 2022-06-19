Only getting hotter in the days to come

25 WEATHER — Summer officially begins on Tuesday but it sure has felt like summer for a while now. The forecast indicates that the summer heat won't be going anywhere any time soon. There is a very slim chance of a shower or storm this evening along I-45, otherwise that's the last of the rain we'll see for about a week. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 101°.

Mostly sunny skies will last for the next few days as high pressure gets even stronger. This will allow temperatures to climb. Highs by Thursday will be around 103°, and maybe even 104° on Friday. By that time, there could be more Heat Advisories issued. The only thing that may break up the monotony would be a small chance of rain next Sunday and Monday. This would be contingent on a small front entering the area, which at this stage is only a possibility. Still, highs could drop into the upper-90s about nine days from now.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist