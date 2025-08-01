Only a couple storms here and there over the weekend

25 WEATHER — FRIDAY — Afternoon thunderstorms have sprouted here and there, bringing lightning and brief heavy rain to a few places. Some of these storms will persist through the evening, mainly to the south and east of Waco. At times, a couple storms have been able to produce gusty downburst winds in the order of 50+ mph. This may still occur in isolated instances with any storms that hang around through sunset. Most storms, if not all, should vanish after 9 PM.

We're expecting less rain in the area tomorrow (Saturday). There could be a handful of showers in the Brazos Valley around lunch tomorrow, but aside from that, our area is shaping up to be drier. While I can't rule out a very stray thunderstorm on Sunday, the weekend as a whole should see fewer thunderstorms than today. Temperatures will hold in the mid-90s for now, but the humidity will bring the heat index above 100° yet again.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather