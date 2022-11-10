One more Warm Day before Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm and humid day is on the way today, but it will be the last one for a while! We'll see highs climb into the 80s later on this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Humidity may make it feel closer to the mid 80s.

Changes arrive tomorrow morning as a strong cold front rolls into the area. We will start off muggy and cloudy in the 60s just before sunrise. A cold front will roll in, likely just after the morning commute. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with north winds turning gusty. Showers will likely develop along and behind the front, and while they won't be severe, there could be some heavy downpours at times and gusty winds. Most activity should clear out by late afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, and could feel like 30s with the strong north winds.

As things clear overnight, we will wake up in the 30s on Saturday morning. Expect a cooler weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Next week, another storm system looks to bring rain chances and keep our temperatures in the 50s for most of the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather