One more warm & muggy day before a cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for one more warm day before a cold front swings through Central Texas! We'll see highs climb into the mid 80s today with south breezes and humid air hanging around.

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a cold front that is set to arrive in the morning. Our high temperatures will occur during the overnight and early morning hours for the I-35 corridor. A little bit of warming will be possible east of I-35, but everyone will fall into the 50s and 60s behind the front with showers breaking out. Expect the most widespread rain chances to occur Thursday evening. Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours.

Most of the rain will clear out before Friday, though some lingering showers will be around in the morning. I think it will be dry in time for Friday night football, but the north winds will keep it chilly! By the time it's all said and done...some could see 1-2 inches of rainfall, with the highest totals east of I-35.

Clouds will hang around through the weekend with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will warm later next week back into the 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather