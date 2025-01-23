One more sunny day Friday

25 WEATHER — It looks like it will be another cold night here in Central Texas under mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the mid 20s for most of us in the morning. We should see a nice warm up Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend will bring some changes to Central Texas. First off, it won't be as cold during the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid 30s Saturday morning and mid 40s Sunday morning. Highs are expected to make it into the mid 50s Saturday and around 50° Sunday as a weak cold front moves into the region. Clouds should take over Saturday afternoon and last through Sunday. These clouds may bring a few showers and storms from time to time as we go through the back half of the weekend.

Next week looks kind'a dreary and gray. There could be a few showers around Monday and Tuesday, but we should see better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Hopefully things clear out a bit as we head toward the next weekend!