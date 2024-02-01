One More Nice Day before Storm Chances Return

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon once skies clear. Friday starts off cloudier and eventually leads to rain and storm chances during the day and especially into the evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another nice day is on the way with highs in the 70s

More cloud cover is expected Friday as humidity increases

Thunderstorms are possible Friday evening into the overnight hours

Most should clear by daytime Saturday

We're waking up this morning to a few clouds moving in thanks to a weak disturbance lifting over. Radar is even showing a few showers, but dry air below the clouds is zapping all the rainfall. The clouds will clear out through the day today giving way to another beautiful day with highs in the 70s. The only wrinkle will be the fact we will have a decent south breeze around at 15-20mph which could stir up some Cedar pollen. If you're someone who has Cedar allergies, you'll want to be sure to take your allergy medications.

Our stretch of nice days comes to an end tomorrow. We'll wake up to cloudier skies, with even some light fog or drizzle possible in spots. By afternoon, this will turn into some showers with highs in the upper 60s. As we head into the evening, the main energy from the disturbance will lead to increasing activity with some storms possible. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, one or two storms could turn severe with the main threats being gusty winds. Activity should move across the area overnight and be exiting during the morning hours. By the time it's over, most areas will see up to an inch of rain, with heavier amounts near 2 inches possible over areas east of I-35.

Quieter weather will be around for the weekend, with a cold front passing through Sunday leading to cooler temperatures to start off the new week. Highs will drop into the low 60s to start off the new week with highs climbing into the 70s by end of the week as rain chances could return.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather