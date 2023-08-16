One More Day of Normal Dry Heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you were able to get outside early this morning as temperatures started off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That is the coolest air we have seen in more than 20 days! It will be gone just as quick as it arrived through as high pressure builds in once again. Enjoy the last day of at least normal and dry heat, big heat and humidity return starting Thursday! Highs will approach and in some cases exceed 105 for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Next week, it was looking like we could see some relief in the form of tropical moisture. The latest indicators are that high pressure will strengthen again shoving most of that moisture into South Texas keeping rain chances low here locally. The hot and dry pattern will likely continue.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

