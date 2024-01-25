One last round of showers possible Friday

25 WEATHER — It has been a damp and cool week across the area. We have one last round of shower potential, and that will arrive Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, there will be some drizzle and fog tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs Friday afternoon will likely stay in the 50s if the clouds hold for much of the day.

A weak cold front will sweep through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring gusty northwest winds at 15-25mph, but these winds will be drier winds. That means any rain chances should be done by early Saturday morning. Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with cool highs in the upper 50s. Sunday should bring a lot more sunshine, FINALLY, with cool highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Most of next week is looking drier and a bit warmer. Highs should be back in the 60s for most of the week. There is a chance we could see a few more showers by the end of next week, but this system does not look as prolonged as the once we have been going through over the past several days.