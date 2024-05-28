On And Off Storm Chances This Week

25 WEATHER — We saw a complex of storms earlier today, and that help stabilize the atmosphere. Storms will form in west Texas this evening, but a lot of the activity will stay west of our area this evening. Late tonight and Wednesday morning should bring a few more storms to the area as they move in from the west. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and some hail potential. Locally heavy rain is also possible with any stronger cells. We should have partly cloudy skies with isolated activity for the remainder of Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday may bring another chance for a few storms from time to time. A few strong to severe storms look possible with locally heavy rain. It will still be warm and steamy with highs in the upper 80s both days.

The weekend will bring more warmth and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90° Sunday. Of course the humidity will make it feel even warmer, so the feels like temperatures will be around 100°.