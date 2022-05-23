On & off shower & storm chances in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Some folks saw some rain over the weekend, but we will have more widespread chances as we head into Tuesday and early Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms to our west this evening will likely congeal into a complex of rain and storms tonight as it moves east into our area. A few storms could be strong, especially west of I-35. The main threat will be locally heavy rain. As storms move closer to I-35, they should begin to weaken late this evening. That trend will continue east of 35 into Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring some more rain, but we will likely get a break by late morning into the early afternoon hours. Additional showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening along a front that will move in from the northwest. A few of these storms could be severe with hail and strong winds, but the heavy rain threat will likely be the primary threat the deeper into the evening hours we go. 1-3 inches of rain is likely, with some folks seeing 4+ inches of rain by the time all is said and down Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to be a little below normal Tuesday in the lower 80s. We may stay in the 70s Wednesday as rain and storms start to move south and east of the region.

The rest of the week is expected to be quiet with highs back in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be hotter again as highs return to the 90s.