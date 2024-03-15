On and off rain/storms this weekend

25 WEATHER — This will not be the prettiest weekend, but it won't rain all weekend at any one location. Tonight may bring a couple of showers and storms, especially down toward the Brazos Valley. This area is closer to the front. A stronger storm or two is possible, but the highest severe threat will be in south and southeast Texas. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, a stronger wave of energy will approach by late morning into the afternoon hours. Rain and a few storms should increase from west to east during the day. Some locally heavy rain is possible, and a couple of storms could produce some pocket change size hail. Highs will be in the 60s for Waco/Temple/Killeen and in the 70s down in the Brazos Valley.

Sunday may start off wet as another wave of energy spreads across Central Texas. Showers should be more scattered and start to taper off by the afternoon and evening hours if timing remains the same. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We should see quieter weather starting Monday into Tuesday. Highs will still be in the upper 60s both days, but it looks dry. Shower chances are expected to go up again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, this doesn't look severe.

Have a great weekend!