On and off rain chances through Friday

25 WEATHER — It will stay damp through Wednesday here in Central Texas with showers, drizzle, and occasional fog. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the 50s and 60s across the area. Take it easy on area roadways as they remain wet!

We should see a little more sunshine as we head into Thursday and Friday, so highs should make it into the 60s both days. We may see a couple of isolated showers Thursday. Friday evening is the main time to watch as a weak cold front sweeps across Central Texas. This may bring a chance for a few more scattered showers and storms, but this system will move quickly out of the region Friday night.

That will lead us to a nice weekend! It will be a lot warmer Saturday and Sunday compared to the past couple of weekends. Highs should make it into the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s to near 60° Sunday.