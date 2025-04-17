On and off rain chances Easter Weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather is looking nice tonight into Friday. We will see skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There could be a few isolated storms across our far northwestern areas, but most of us will likely be dry Friday.

This weekend's forecast looks pretty much the same. We will have scattered showers and storms around from time to time Saturday, but the best rain chance will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. The highest rain amounts are expected across the northern parts of Central Texas and up into north Texas. We should see showers and storms end from west to east Easter morning. That will bring at least partly cloudy skies to the area Easter afternoon. I will say, the storm system looks like it may take a farther north track. If this trend continues, rain chances could actually go down a bit this weekend. The overall severe weather threat is not all that high with this system. We may see a couple of storms with some hail and gusty winds, but major severe weather is still not anticipated. We will be tracking this closely! Highs Saturday are expected to be around 80°. We should stay in the 70s Sunday behind a weak cold front. Some models have us dipping into the 50s late Sunday morning right behind the front, then we start to warm in the afternoon.