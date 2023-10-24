On and off rain chances continue

25 WEATHER — It will be warm and humid for the rest of the week with plenty of moisture moving over Central Texas. This will lead to occasional showers and isolated storms through the end of the week. Our best rain chances will likely be Thursday as the main system moves across Texas. Highs will generally be in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

The weekend is looking warm, until Sunday evening. There could be a few isolated showers around Saturday, but better rain chances should arrive Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves across Central Texas. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday's high will be tricky with the front moving in from the north. Highs may reach the 70s from Waco, north ahead of the front. 80s will be possible across the south.

Next week looks to bring well below normal temperatures to the area and a chance for scattered showers. Highs are expected to mainly be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 40s.