On and Off Rain Chances Are Expected Wednesday - Friday

25 WEATHER — A few rounds of scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. We will likely have some shower activity late tonight into Wednesday morning. A break will occur Wednesday afternoon, then we should see another round Thursday morning. Finally, Friday looks like another round of more scattered activity. You are not guaranteed to see rain all three days, and some folks will see more than others. Highs should stay in the 80s for most of us, but a few low 90s are possible were less rain and cloud cover exist.

Rain chances will slowly taper off as we head into the weekend. A few storms are possible Saturday, but we should dry out more Sunday. Highs will start to rise again back into the 90s as we head into next week.