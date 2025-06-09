On and off rain chances all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's going to be a wet June week around here. Now, it won't rain all the time at any one location, but rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely. Tonight will be mostly quiet, but storms are expected to move in from the west as we head toward rush hour Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Tuesday is expected to start off with rain and storms, but we should see a break in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms should roll into Central Texas Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday, and part of Friday as well. There could be a few stronger storms, but the main threat will be heavy rain. In general, 2-4 inches of rain is likely when all is said and done Friday night. Some places could see more, some a little less. Highs will be below normal in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

We may not be done with the rain over Father's Day Weekend. Any storms should be scattered to isolated, so it shouldn't be a washout. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90° Sunday.