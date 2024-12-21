On a warming trend before Christmas

25 WEATHER — We'll end today on a sunny note, but into tomorrow morning, some clouds will make their return. Tomorrow afternoon should be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-60s. The cloud cover will be thicker on Monday, but temperatures will be even warmer, topping out in the low-70s. We may see a few sprinkles in the Brazos Valley that evening. All of this is in advance of the next cold front, which should be coming through on Tuesday.

The best support for rain and storms will be to the north and east of our area, but Tuesday could still start off with a shower here and there, followed by scattered thunderstorms that afternoon. I do think we'll miss the most widespread rain, but there may be strong storm or two in the mix. All of this should be exiting the area that night, leading to a peaceful Christmas Day with highs in the mid-60s. We'll be watching Thursday for what could be another round of isolated storms.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather