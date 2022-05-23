Off and On Rain Chances Continue

CENTRAL TEXAS — After some storms Saturday evening, we saw a beautiful day Sunday! If you missed out on the rain, don't fret! We have more rain chances on the way over the next few days.

Things look to be pretty quiet for most of your Monday. We'll see highs climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with south breezes. We'll have to monitor west of Central Texas for showers and storms that could meander into the area this evening. They should be in a dying state, so don't expect severe weather. The best chance of seeing these will be west of I-35.

Another chunk of energy rotates over the Lone Star State on Tuesday. That should lead to showers and storms breaking out to our west. Models have been pretty consistent with a line of storms breaking out and working into our area Tuesday evening into the overnight hours Wednesday morning. With more energy around, some of these storms could turn severe with the main threats being pocket change size hail and 60 to 65mph wind gusts. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be a threat too. Some showers and storms could linger into the day on Wednesday before the storm system clears our area.

Behind Wednesday, an upper level ridge looks to move in bringing quiet weather and temperatures more typical of late May. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s heading into the holiday weekend.

Have a good day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather