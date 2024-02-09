Off and on rain all weekend

25 WEATHER — It will not be the prettiest of weekend, but we will get some more rain across Central Texas. Showers and a few storms should fire up early Saturday morning and continue on and off through the day Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s. We will have another chance of showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning, with chances tapering off Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low mid 60s. The threat of severe weather is on the low side, but we may see some stronger storms produce some pocket change size hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. In general we should expect a half inch to inch of rain, with locally higher totals possible, especially east of I-35.

A cold front will sweep the rain chances away Sunday night into Monday. Gusty northwest winds of 15-25mph are expected behind the front. This will bring cooler air into the region with lows in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We may see a light freeze by Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look nice with highs in the mid 60s. Another chance of rain and cooler air will arrive just in time for next weekend.

Stay dry this weekend!