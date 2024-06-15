Odds of rain next week are going up

25 WEATHER — The remainder of the weekend will keep afternoon temperatures in the 90s with the heat index around 100° at times. Tomorrow will feature a few clouds but nothing that will be able to produce any rain. Our next rain chances will arrive on Monday when some isolated showers and storms may sneak in to our eastern counties. Tuesday should present a similar scenario. Meanwhile, we'll be watching to see what kind of development happens in the Gulf of Mexico.

Should a tropical depression or tropical storm develop in the Gulf by the middle of next week, it would not be coming our way. However, it still looks likely that a lot of Gulf moisture will be sent in our direction, leading to what could be widespread rain on Wednesday and Thursday, mixing in with a few storms. Rain during that time could add up to one to three inches, with higher amounts possible. Most of the rain should taper off on Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather