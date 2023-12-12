Odds of rain increasing in the coming days

25 WEATHER — It was a dry day today, but that may change slightly for a few areas tomorrow. In the morning, some of us will be waking up to a few light showers, mainly in our southwest and western zones. Most of us will miss out on the rain for Wednesday as temperatures climb to the mid-50s. Thursday may also bring a very brief shower or two out the west of Highway 281. By Thursday night, though, a better opportunity of rain will be knocking.

A solid swath of rain is expected to move through the area on Friday morning, and may last into the afternoon for our eastern counties. There may be a little bit of thunder, but most of it will just be rain. Pockets of heavy rain may occur. Friday could bring rain amounts of a half-inch to 1.5 inches for many. It will be a welcome dampening, and dry weather will return for next weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather