October will still feel like late summer

25 WEATHER — If you are looking for fall...keep on looking! We are stuck in a late summer patter that will continue through this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the low to mid 60s. We may see a few more clouds by the end of the week, but right now we aren't putting rain into the forecast.

The Gulf of Mexico may become active again late this week on into the weekend. Right now, most model solutions keep rain out of our area. We will continue to monitor for any changes to this forecast. For now, we will go with highs in the low 90s and low in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

More 90s are likely next week! Fall will get here eventually, but right now it's still summer-like around here.