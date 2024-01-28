Now that the sun is back, will it stick around?

25 WEATHER — It's been rather windy throughout the day, but the good news is that the cloud cover slowly pulled away over the course of today. We'll be left with clear skies overnight, which may help to develop a bit of fog for tomorrow morning. Plentiful sunshine will be here for tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper-50s and winds will be lighter. Lots of sun is also expected for Monday through Wednesday.

We'll have a chance to dry out from the repeated rainy days of this week. In addition, some warmer weather is just around the corner. High temperatures should be in the 60s from Monday all the way through Saturday. As we get closer to the weekend, we'll see a few more clouds and there may be a shower or two in the area on Friday. Saturday will bring about a better chance of storms. After that, temperatures will return to the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather