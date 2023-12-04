Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nothing but sunshine throughout today

Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 08:36:11-05

25 WEATHER — You might have seen some clouds in the distance yesterday evening that made for a great sunset. Those clouds have moved even further east, and there won't be anything stopping the sun from shining brightly today. A change in wind direction occurred overnight, and we'll have a north wind through the day. As a result, our temperatures will top out in the mid-60s. Tomorrow morning's lows will once again be in the upper-30s.

Plenty of sun will be back for tomorrow, and by Wednesday we should see a few clouds return. Southerly winds will mark the beginning of another warm-up on Thursday. Highs should rise to the 70s that day, with upper-70s possible on Friday. It will be quite windy during that time. A shot of rain may move through on Saturday, which will bring a temporary end to the warmth. Temperatures at the end of next weekend look to be in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019