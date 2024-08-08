Not record heat, but still the hottest of the year

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory continues today for all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. This is because many places will reach 103° as a high temperature, and for those that don't, there still should be a period of a couple hours this afternoon where the heat index could be 105° or more. Once again, we'll have plenty of sun throughout the day. Tonight's lows will only fall to the upper-70s.

The forecast for tomorrow has changed a bit, as the progression of a very weak cold front has sped up a little. This could be enough to get an isolated thunderstorm going in the region for Friday, with perhaps the best odds to our southwest. This could happen again on Saturday, but the odds will be very low as well. Although our temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper-90s, there are signs that the 100s could return by Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather