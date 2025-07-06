Not quite drying out yet: More showers and storms possible in spots Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The highest chances for rain will be west of I-35, where a few downpours will be possible overnight into Sunday.

Good evening! Today was another day of heavy rain in spots across the Lone Star State. While some of our neighborhoods were able to dry out, others experienced heavy rain. In particular, west of I-35. Just north of the Austin area, more than a foot of rain fell leading to flash flooding. Unfortunately, I don't think we are out of the woods yet. The little low in the atmosphere that keeps triggering these showers and storms is still spinning over the center of the state. Until high pressure can take over and move that, we will have rain chances lingering around. More showers and storms will be possible tomorrow as a result, especially west of I-35 where a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for areas I-35 west. Any heavy rain that falls could lead to more flash flooding, so we will need to remain vigilant. With the extra moisture, I think we will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There are signs high pressure will slide a little further west Monday which will help to turn activity to more isolated showers, with many missing out. A weakness in the high may pass over Tuesday into Wednesday leading to a small storm chance. Thankfully, some of the moisture in our atmosphere will have dried out, so the flooding threat will be lower.

High pressure builds into next week and weekend, further drying the atmosphere and hopefully quieting things down. Stay tuned!

Have a great Saturday evening!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

