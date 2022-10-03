Not Much Of A Change This Week

25 WEATHER — It's still dry, it's still warm, and it's not changing this week. Highs will be above normal this week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday. Lows will be on the cool side in the 50s. Of course, no rain is expected this week, even with a weak front in the area Friday.

Highs will remain around 90° this weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will start off the same as this week, but hopefully there will be a bit of a pattern change by late next week. This would hopefully allow for a stronger cold front and some possible rain chances. I won't hold my breath just yet, but it's something to watch in the next ten days or so.