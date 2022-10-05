Not Much Change Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Here we go with more of the same! Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. We may have a few more clouds around Friday into the weekend, but any rain will likely stay out of our area.

Next week will bring more of the same through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A pattern change will take place late next week, but the details are sketchy at best. The models are trying to figure out the upper pattern. Once that comes into line, we will have a better idea of what kind of weather we will see here in Central Texas. For now we will go with highs in the 80s with a chance for a few storms Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned!