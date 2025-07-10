Not as wet compared to yesterday

25 WEATHER — Waco has recorded rain every day this month so far, but that might come to an end today. There may be a couple showers and storms across Central Texas this afternoon, but the odds are in your favor of your neighborhood staying dry. In the meantime, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid-90s. There may be a few additional storms in the Brazos Valley.

Tomorrow may be the first day all month where we can say rain is not expected in the region at all. Friday will just be partly cloudy and seasonably hot. A thunderstorm or two could re-emerge as we go through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-90s during that time. Because of the saturated ground, upper-90s are not looking too likely next week. We may be able to squeeze out numbers as high as 97°.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather