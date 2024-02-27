Not as hot Tuesday, but still warm

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s across the I-35 corridor, with 90s possible west of I-35. Clouds will be more stubborn today ahead of an overnight cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Humidity has worked further west today, which will keep highs out of the mid 90s. Mid 80s are expected for the I-35 corridor with low 90s possible out west.

Overnight, a cold front moves in with falling temperatures into the day. Expect highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Small rain chances work in Thursday with light rain possible.

Warming up again for the weekend.

History was made yesterday at Killeen Regional Airport as the mercury climbed all the way to 100 degrees! The hottest spot in the nation, and the first city to reach 100 in America in 2024. Don't expect a repeat today. The dry line that brought the drier air that made that possible will stay further west today. Highs will still climb into the 90s over our Hill Country counties, but abundant cloud cover will keep them from climbing any further. Expect mid 80s along the I-35 corridor. South breezes will keep the humidity around.

The evening will start humid and warm, but a cold front will blast through during the pre-dawn hours. Because of this, high temperatures will occur shortly after midnight with falling temperatures into the day Wednesday. Expect a cloudy and chilly Wednesday with highs only climbing into the mid 50s.

A weak disturbance works overhead on Thursday which will provide enough lift to squeeze out some light rain showers.

An upper-level ridge works back over for the weekend sending temperatures close to 80 before another storm system brings a weak cold front for the early parts of next week. This could bring a few storm chances, but it is still too far out to nail down timing and potential. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather