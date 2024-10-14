Not as hot Monday! Hotter Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs today will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s behind a weak cold front. A stronger one sends highs into the mid 90s Tuesday before bringing a fall feel!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Yesterday set many records with a high near 104.

Today won't be as warm thanks to a weak cold front, but still hot for October

Tuesday will be toasty, but Wednesday brings a fall feel.

Well after setting numerous records yesterday with a high near 104, today will feel like a refrigerator! I'm just kidding, it will still be hot for October standards, but a cold front will send highs down into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will also make for a cool morning with lows in the mid 50s. Don't forget to take advantage of sunny skies and go see the Comet on the western horizon this evening!

We're back to the heat Tuesday as an oncoming cold front squeezes our atmosphere sending us to around 95, which is near record levels for this time of year. The payoff will be worth it though, as a strong cold front moves through during the evening. Expect lows Wednesday morning in the low 50s, with highs only making it into the mid 70s! The chill comes Thursday morning as we fall into the upper 40s!

Temperatures will slowly warm up to the mid 80s for the weekend, but that's about where we should be this time of year!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather