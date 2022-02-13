No Weather Issues for Valentine's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Much like today, tomorrow will consist of a lot of sunshine, and the temperatures won't be too bad either. Highs should wind up around 70°. It really will make for a beautiful day. We'll see a few clouds return on Tuesday. Highs in the 70s will continue through Wednesday. Tomorrow morning may begin below freezing, but the next few mornings will be less cold.

Some potential exists for strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few showers may pop up Wednesday afternoon but I think we'll have to wait until after dark before a line of storms rolls through. This system isn't particularly robust but there may be a damaging wind threat with any storms that manage to sustain themselves. As the cold front passes through Thursday morning, much cooler air will pour in. That will lead to a high of 50° on Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist