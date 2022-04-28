No rain tomorrow, weekend may be wetter

25 WEATHER — Temperatures will stay fairly close to one another over the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s from tomorrow through the next week, with lows in the mid-60s to low-70s. We'll start tomorrow off with a gloomy look as thick clouds settle in. Those won't stick around long though, and by the afternoon we should be seeing some sunshine. I do not expect any rain in the area for Friday.

Over the weekend, a couple showers and storms may form during the evening hours. These storms may be strong at times but I'm not anticipating a noteworthy severe threat. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. The chances for strong to severe weather may go up a bit on Monday, but the number of storms we see shouldn't be all that much. Isolated chances for rain and storms will continue each day for much of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist