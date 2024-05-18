No rain for now, but expect hot weather

25 WEATHER — We're getting a chance to dry out from all the rain, as it will be a few days before any rain makes its way back. We'll keep partly cloudy skies around from now through Tuesday as afternoon temperatures hang out in the 90s. Expect the humidity to be hanging around as well. This hot streak won't last too long, though, as there could be some storms to cool us down by Wednesday. Thursday could also have some rain and storms in the mix.

We'll be watching those two days to see if there is any strong to severe storm potential. Beyond that, it looks like skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, followed by partly cloudy weather for next weekend. Temperatures by then will be in the mid to upper-80s. Low temperatures for the next several days will be in the 70s. Right now it looks like Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather